Box office collection: '12th Fail' is an absolute beast

By Aikantik Bag 11:06 am Nov 21, 202311:06 am

'12th Fail' box office collection

Vikrant Massey is undoubtedly one of the rare Bollywood actors who has donned a varied range of characters with success. His recent release 12th Fail has become one of the box office wonders of 2023 with its good content and gradual craze among moviegoers. Even in its fourth week, it has held the momentum and is raking in quite well.

Inching closer to the Rs. 50 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial earned Rs. 60 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 39.6 crore in India. The film received positive reviews from critics and viewers. The cast includes Medha Shankar, Sukumar Tudu, Suraj Naagar, Harish Khanna, and Sanjay Bishnoi, among others. The film has a good window until big December releases.

