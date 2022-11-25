Entertainment

‘12th Fail’: Vidhu Vinod Chopra announces next with Vikrant Massey

Nov 25, 2022

'12th Fail' is expected to be released in the summer of 2023

Vidhu Vinod Chopra has announced his next film. The director-producer's next film titled 12th Fail will have Vikrant Massey as the lead actor, while Chopra will direct and produce the movie. The film will be based on Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel of the same name. It is expected that the film will hit the theaters in the Summer of 2023.

Why does this story matter?

Chopra is known for delivering some timeless Bollywood products such as Parinda, 1942: A Love Story, Mission Kashmir, the Munnabhai franchise, 3 Idiots, and PK.

So, when he announces his next movie, it naturally makes the headlines.

Also, since Vikrant Massey won hearts by leading content-heavy movies such as Love Hostel, Haseen Dillruba, and Forensic, their collaboration makes the film all the more important.

First shooting schedule was wrapped up in Agra

It's reported that the first shooting schedule of 12th Fail was wrapped up in Chambal, Agra. The second schedule is set to be started in Delhi. In Delhi, it will be shot in Mukherjee Nagar, a location that has seen the birth of generations of bureaucrats. 12th Fail is the first-ever film to be shot there. More details are expected to be announced soon.

What is '12th Fail' all about?

12th Fail will represent the students with aspirations to become IAS or IPS officers. The story of the movie is inspired by real-life IPS Officer Manoj Kumar and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi. While it will not be a biography of them, it will touch upon their stories to deliver a message that how one person's integrity can create a huge change in society.

Here's what Chopra said about the movie

Speaking about 12th Fail, Chopra said, "If an honest person is in a position of power, the world can truly change. I have seen that with countless IAS and IPS officers." "12th Fail is a tribute to all of them. If this film can inspire 10 more officers to strive for honesty, [and] 10 more students to strive for excellence, I have succeeded."