By Aikantik Bag Nov 21, 2023

'Jigarthanda DoubleX' box office collection

Jigarthanda DoubleX is the recent Tamil cinema wonder that has been raking in quite well at the box office. The mid-budget film is inching closer to the Rs. 50 crore mark at the box office. The film received rave reviews from critics and is an ode to the pulpy Tamil cinema. The movie is also pitted against the gangster drama Japan.

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Karthik Subbaraj directorial earned Rs. 1.1 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 37.47 crore in India. The film has set its foot quite strong at the box office. The cast includes Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, Nimisha Sajayan, Shine Tom Chacko, Ilavarasu, Naveen Chandra, Sathyan, and Aravind Akash, among others.

