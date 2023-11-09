Box office collection: 'Aankh Micholi' to exit theaters soon

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Aankh Micholi' to exit theaters soon

By Aikantik Bag 09:37 am Nov 09, 202309:37 am

'Aankh Micholi' box office collection

The year 2023 is deemed to be Bollywood's return on the box office track. On one side, we have had three all-time blockbusters with the '90s superstars dominating the scene and on the other hand several mid-budget films emerged to be a box office wonder. Given Mrunal Thakur's streak, the same was expected for Aankh Micholi but the film has tanked badly.

2/3

Struggling to earn Rs. 2 crore at the box office

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Umesh Shukla directorial earned Rs. 18 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 1.72 crore in India. The movie is struggling at the box office due to poor marketing by makers and steep competition from other releases. The cast includes Paresh Rawal, Abhimanyu Dassani, and Sharman Joshi, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post