Box office collection: '12th Fail' not slowing down anytime soon

By Aikantik Bag 11:17 am Nov 24, 202311:17 am

'12th Fail' box office collection

Vikrant Massey has delivered a career-defining performance in 12th Fail. The social drama has been critically acclaimed and has received favorable reviews from viewers too. The film's commercial success is a testament to how content-oriented films can carve their niche and emerge as sleeper hits. Currently, in its fourth week, the film is experiencing great momentum at the box office.

Aiming for the Rs. 50 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial earned Rs. 50 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 41.25 crore in India. As per the pulse, the film will gear up over the weekend. The cast includes Medha Shankar, Sukumar Tudu, Suraj Naagar, Harish Khanna, Sanjay Bishnoi, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and Anant V Joshi, among others.

