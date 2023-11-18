After 'Tiger 3,' Katrina Kaif wants to do solo actioner

By Isha Sharma 02:23 pm Nov 18, 202302:23 pm

After the 'Tiger' series, Katrina Kaif wants to do a solo action film

Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3, a constituent of Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe, is dominating the box office. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have reprised their roles as spies Avinash "Tiger" Singh Rathore and Zoya, respectively. Moreover, Zoya also has the honor of being the cinematic universe's first female spy. In a recent interview, she opened up on her aspirations of headlining a solo actioner.

She would do one when 'time is right'

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Kaif revealed, "I think when the time is right and when the combination of the perfect story, the perfect team, the perfect director, the perfect producer, and when I say perfect, I mean the right to tell that story." "When that comes together, and it's the right time for me as well, I would love to do [a solo female actioner]."

She has had this dream for long time

Kaif added, "I know it's something I've always wanted to do and I've spoken about this many times and it would be fantastic." "It'll be great and I know the kind of excitement that it would hold for me to do a film like that, so let's see," she said. The Welcome actor also revealed that she has an "affinity" toward dance and action.

Why does she love action so much? Kaif reveals

"I love doing action and dance for one reason especially is that you absolutely have to be in the present moment," Kaif noted. "If you lose your focus or if you're distracted even for a moment, you've lost the sequence. It brings all my focus and my concentration into one place, and I enjoy physical expression. I think it's something that I always have."

Meanwhile, here's what we know of YRF's debut female actioner

In July, Pinkvilla reported that YRF's debut female spy film will star Alia Bhatt. "Aditya Chopra and the team have planned an epic female-led spy film...which is expected to push [Bhatt] to the edge," a source told Pinkvilla. "She will be playing a spy in an out-and-out action entertainer, and this will be a big novelty for the audience base that she appeals to."

Here's more to know about 'Tiger 3'

Coming back to Tiger 3, it serves as the direct sequel to Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). As the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe after ETT, TZH, War, and Pathaan, Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi, Revathy, and Kumud Mishra, alongside cameos by Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan. Read our Tiger 3 review here.