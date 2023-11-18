World Cup final: Not Dua Lipa, these artists to perform

By Isha Sharma 01:59 pm Nov 18, 202301:59 pm

Several performances will take place during the IND Vs AUS match on Sunday

Cricket is a national obsession in India, and this exhilaration is heightened during the ICC World Cup, the biggest cricketing tournament. India is hosting the tournament this year, and ahead of the final match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has planned an extravagant musical ceremony. Moreover, contrary to reports, singer Dua Lipa isn't performing.

Ceremony to also include IAF airshow

Per the schedule shared by the BCCI on X on Saturday, the first part of the ceremony on Sunday will include the Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Surya Kiran Airshow from 1:35pm to 1:50pm. The IAF's Surya Kiran aerobatic team reportedly consists of nine aircraft and was formed in 1996. It belongs to the 52nd Squadron of the IAF and is known for fantastical airshows.

Ceremony big platform for Aditya Gadhvi

After the airshow, per the BCCI schedule, the match will commence, and during the first innings' drinks break, the audience will witness a performance by singer-lyricist Aditya Gadhvi. He is known for songs such as Amber Gaje, Naagar Nandji Na Lal, and Aava De (the IPL team Gujarat Titans's anthem). Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised his song Khalasi on X.

Key performers: Jonita Gandhi, Pritam, Nakash Aziz

Subsequently, after the batting of the first side, the innings break will see the performances of several notable names: Jonita Gandhi (What Jhumka?), music director Pritam (Brahmastra), Nakash Aziz (Eyy Bidda/Eyy Beta), Amit Mishra (Bulleya), Akasa Singh (Kheench Meri Photo), and Tushar Joshi (Rasiya). Notably, all these singers are regular collaborators of Pritam and have sung several songs composed by him.

Will we be able to watch show at home

A light and laser show will conclude the evening during the second innings' drinks break. To recall, when the musical show took place in Ahmedabad during an India-Pakistan match earlier, the live event wasn't available on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports. The show's privileges were limited for the attendees at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It remains to be seen if that's the case again.

