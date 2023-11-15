Daryl Mitchell becomes New Zealand's first centurion in WC semi-finals

By Parth Dhall 09:39 pm Nov 15, 2023

Daryl Mitchell smashed his sixth ODI ton

Daryl Mitchell hammered a game-changing century for New Zealand in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup first semi-final against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mitchell played a blistering knock after NZ lost two quick wickets while chasing a mammoth 398. Together, Mitchell and Kane Williamson took NZ to 220 after they were reduced to 39/2. Here are the key stats.

A formidable ton from Mitchell

Mitchell, New Zealand's best batter in the ongoing World Cup, joined skipper Williamson in the middle after the Kiwis slumped to 39/2. For over 20 overs, Mitchell and Williamson tormented the Indian bowlers. The former cleared the rope regularly, while Williamson rotated the strike. Mitchell went on to score his sixth ODI century off 85 balls. It was his second WC century.

Mitchell enters record books

Mitchell has become New Zealand's only centurion in the ODI World Cup semi-finals. Before this match, Martin Crowe held the highest score by a New Zealand batter in this regard. They are the only two Kiwi batters to have scored over 90 runs in a World Cup semi-final. Grant Elliot smashed an unbeaten 84 for NZ against South Africa in the 2015 semi-final.