Kyle Jamieson replaces injured Matt Henry in NZ's WC squad

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:33 am Nov 03, 202311:33 am

Jamieson has played 13 ODIs for NZ (Source: X/@ICC)

In a major blow for Team New Zealand, Matt Henry has been ruled out of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. New Zealand Cricket confirmed the same on Friday (November 3). Pace-bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has been named his replacement in the squad. Notably, Henry was in fine form in the ongoing tournament. Here are further details.

Henry suffered injury against South Africa

Henry hurt his right hamstring during NZ's preceding match against South Africa in Pune. He hence left the field midway through his sixth over. Though he did come out to bat at number 11, he could not run. NZC confirmed that the pacer has suffered a grade two lower tear which will require at least two to four weeks to recover from.

Stead welcomes back Jamieson

Jamieson, who was a traveling reserve earlier in the tournament before returning home, has received the backing from Gary Stead, the NZ head coach. "We're fortunate to have a player of the class of Kyle waiting in the wings," Stead said. "Kyle's had to work really hard to return from two separate back injuries and I know he's really excited."

Henry was in great touch

Henry made his ODI debut in 2015 against England at Lord's. As of now, the NZ pacer has snapped up 141 wickets from 82 ODIs at an average of 26.39. He started the tournament with back-to-back three-wicket hauls. In the ongoing tournament, Henry had taken 11 wickets at 28.63 in seven matches. Only Mitchell Santner (14) has claimed more wickets among NZ bowlers.

Here are Jamieson's ODI numbers

Jamieson has been in and out of the national team lately due to fitness issues. Across 13 ODIs, the right-arm pacer has returned with 14 wickets at an economy rate of 5.08. The tall pacer can also contribute with handy runs lower down the order. His average of 29 in List A cricket is a testimony of the same.