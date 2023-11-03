Mohammed Shami: Decoding his top 5 ODI spells in India

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Mohammed Shami: Decoding his top 5 ODI spells in India

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:56 am Nov 03, 202309:56 am

Shami has 14 wickets in three games in the ongoing WC (Source: X/@BCCI)

Indian speedster Mohammed Shami continued his jaw-dropping run in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The right-arm pacer recorded a solid fifer versus Sri Lanka at the Wankhede in Mumbai. His 5/18 meant the Lankans were folded for 55 while chasing a mammoth 358. This was his second fifer in three games. Here we decode his best ODI spells on Indian soil.

2/6

A fiery spell versus SL

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance with the new ball meant SL were tottering at 3/4. The baton was then passed onto Shami, who dented the opposition even further. He was right on the money from the first ball, claiming two wickets in his first over. The pace merchant then ran through the lower order as India won their seventh game on the trot.

3/6

Shami was on fire against NZ

A few days back, Shami claimed a phenomenal five-wicket haul against New Zealand in Dharamsala. He got rid of Will Young early on. Shami then dismissed Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell, both of whom recorded 50+ scores. In his final spell, the Indian pacer dismissed Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry on consecutive balls. His 5/54 was instrumental to India's four-wicket triumph.

4/6

The match-winning effort against Australia

Shami starred for India in the Mohali ODI against Australia in September this year. He dismissed Mitchell Marsh early on to give India an edge in the match. The right-arm seamer then removed a set Steve Smith. In his final spell, Shami dismissed Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, and Sean Abbott to register a five-wicket haul. His 5/51 helped India win by five wickets.

5/6

When Shami dismantled England

Shami turned on the heat in Lucknow as India decimated England by 100 runs in the ongoing event. He dismissed the dangerous Ben Stokes to open his account. Next up, Shami got the better of Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali as the 230-run target became daunting for the Brits. Adil Rashid was Shami's final victim as he finished with 4/22 in seven overs.

6/6

The match-turning spell against West Indies

Chasing 264 in the 2014 Delhi ODI against India, West Indies were well placed at 2/170. Shami then brought his side back in the hunt with a sensational spell. He dismissed Dwayne Smith and Dwayne Bravo as WI suffered a shocking collapse. Notably, Shami only drew the first blood for India, having dismissed Darren Bravo. His 4/36 powered India to a 48-run win.