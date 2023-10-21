ICC World Cup: Rajitha, Madushanka claim four-fers versus Netherlands



By Gaurav Tripathi

Both bowlers claimed their career-best figures (Source: X/@ICC)

Team Netherlands posted a fighting 262/10 against Sri Lanka in Match 19 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Lucknow. Fast bowlers Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka starred for the Lankan team with the ball, claiming four wickets apiece. Interestingly, both bowlers claimed their career-best figures. Spinner Maheesh Theekshana (1/44) was SL's only other wicket-taker in the match. Here are further details.

Important spells from Rajitha and Madushanka

Netherlands's top-order batters surrendered against the Lankan pacers as the Dutch side was reduced to 91/6. Rajitha and Madushanka made great utilization of the Lucknow track and shared the first five wickets. Though a historic 130-run stand between Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek helped Netherlands recover, the two SL pacers bowled decently at the death to control the damage.

Maiden four-fer for Madhushanka

Madhushanka was the pick of the bowlers for SL as he claimed 4/49 in 9.4 overs. He became the first SL fast bowler to claim an ODI four-fer versus Netherlands. Rajitha became the second. Meanwhile, this was also the left-arm pacer's maiden four-wicket haul in ODIs. He now owns 21 wickets in 10 ODIs at an economy rate of 5.60.

Career-best figures for Kasun Rajitha

Rajitha breathed fire with the new ball as he claimed Netherlands's first three wickets. Though he struggled thereafter, he eventually returned with 4/50 in nine overs. He recorded his second ODI four-wicket haul and also his best figures in the format. Playing his 30th ODI, he has now raced to 40 wickets at an economy of 6.06.

Madhushanka, Rajitha join this elite list

Meanwhile, Madhushanka and Rajitha became the ninth and 10th bowlers, respectively, to claim four or more wickets against Netherlands in an ODI WC match. West Indies's Kemar Roach (6/27), UAE's Shaukat Dukanwala (5/29), and New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (5/59) are the only ones with WC fifers against the Dutch side. Notably, SL and Netherlands are meeting for the first time in ODI WCs.