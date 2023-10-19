ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia vs Pakistan: Statistical preview

Pakistan will aim to return to winning ways as they meet Australia in Match 18 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan will aim to return to winning ways as they meet Australia in Match 18 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Pakistan lost to India after claiming victories in their first two matches. Meanwhile, the Aussies opened their account in their preceding outing after losing their first two fixtures. It's a huge contest on offer at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Australia 69-34 Pakistan

The two sides have locked horns 107 times in ODI cricket and Australia have dominated proceedings. The head-to-head record reads 69-34 in Australia's favor. While one of their matches ended in a tie, three clashes got washed out. Pakistan have four wins and six defeats against the Aussies in ODI World Cup history.

A look at the venue stats

A total of 26 ODIs have been played here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Two games have had no results with one match being tied. Australia have played 10 matches here (W4 L5 NR1). Pakistan have played twice (W1 L1). As per ESPNcricinfo, 5.54 is the average run rate maintained here. India's 383/6 versus Australia (2013) is the top score.

Warner and Babar the main focus points with the bat

David Warner has amassed 6,462 runs in ODIs and is 38 shy of the 6,500-run mark. In 13 matches, Warner has piled up 676 runs versus Pakistan at a solid 52.00. He has three tons and a fifty against Pakistan. Meanwhile, Babar Azam owns 588 runs versus Australia at 73.50 (100s: 3, 50s: 2). Babar (5,474) is 26 shy of 5,500 ODI runs.

Rizwan averages 73.00 in ODIs this year

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan has scored 876 runs in ODIs this year at 73.00. He has one century and seven fifties. For Australia, Marnus Labuschagne holds 577 runs at 48.08. He has compiled one ton and two fifties.

Bowlers Starc and Hasan eye these milestones

Mitchell Starc owns 54 scalps in ODI World Cup history. He needs two wickets to become the most successful left-arm pacer in the tournament, surpassing Wasim Akram (55). He can also surpass Lasith Malinga (56) to become the third-highest wicket-taker in ODI WC history. Hasan Ali has 98 ODI scalps at 29.60 and is two shy of the 100-wicket mark.

