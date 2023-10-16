World Cup: SL's Kusal Perera slams his 16th ODI half-century

Sports 2 min read

By Parth Dhall 05:47 pm Oct 16, 202305:47 pm

Kusal Perera smashed an 82-ball 78

Sri Lanka batter Kusal Perera has slammed his 16th half-century in One-Day Internationals. The Lankan opener smashed an 82-ball 78 against Australia in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Lucknow. Perera shared a 125-run stand with his opening partner Pathum Nissanka, who smashed 61. The former now has four fifties in ODI World Cups. Here are the key stats.

A defiant knock from Perera

Perera, who failed to open his account against Pakistan, started decently against the Men in Yellow. He played cautiously but didn't shy away from punishing the poor deliveries. As mentioned, the left-handed batter added 125 runs with Nissanka. The former went on to smash his 16th ODI half-century and a fourth in the World Cup. His knock included 12 fours.

Perera's highest score in World Cup

Perera took 82 balls to score 78, now his highest score in the 50-over World Cup. The Lankan batter now has 385 runs from 12 World Cup games at an average of 32.08. He strikes at 104.05 in the tournament.

Perera has over 3,100 ODI runs

Perera has been a vital cog in Sri Lanka's batting line-up of late. He made his debut in the format a decade ago against Australia in Adelaide. Perera now has 3,173 runs from 112 ODIs at an average of 31.10. The tally includes six tons as well. Against Australia, Perera owns 270 runs from 11 innings at 30.00 (three fifties).