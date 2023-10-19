World Cup: Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan slams his maiden ODI fifty

By Parth Dhall 05:24 pm Oct 19, 202305:24 pm

Tanzid Hasan smashed a 43-ball 51 before falling to Kuldeep Yadav

Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan has slammed his maiden fifty in One-Day Internationals. Hasan gave Bangladesh a solid start in their 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter against India in Pune. The young opener shared a 93-run stand with senior batter Litton Das after Bangladesh elected to bat. Hasan smashed a 43-ball 51 before falling to Kuldeep Yadav. Here are the key stats.

A defiant knock from Hasan

Batting first, Bangladesh were off to a terrific start in front of an incredible Indian bowling attack. While Das got off the mark on his 14th ball, his opening partner Hasan consistently found boundaries. The latter completed his maiden ODI half-century off 41 balls. However, he became the first Bangladesh wicket to fall (in the 15th over).

How Hasan earned his WC call-up

Tanzid has put up some notable shows in domestic cricket lately. He, hence, has been awarded for the same. With 179 runs in four games at a strike rate of 116.99, Tanzid was Bangladesh A's highest run-getter at the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup last month. Therefore, the left-handed batter earned a call-up for the Asia Cup and the World Cup.

Hasan has yet to gain experience

Hasan is new to international cricket, having played just nine ODIs so far. He owns 107 runs from eight innings at an average of 13.37. The tally includes a strike rate of 100.94.

Tanzid and Litton's 93-run stand for the first wicket is now Bangladesh's highest partnership against India for any wicket in the ICC Cricket World Cup, surpassing the previous best tally of 84 between Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim (4th wicket in March 2007).