Mitchell Starc completes 300 List A wickets: Decoding his stats

2 min read

Mitchell Starc completes 300 List A wickets: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:18 pm Oct 16, 202305:18 pm

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has completed 300 wickets in List A cricket (Photo credit: X/@CricketAus)

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has completed 300 wickets in List A cricket. The left-arm pacer achieved the mark in match number 14 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Starc got to the milestone with his first wicket against Sri Lanka in Lucknow. A champion performer in the 50-over format, Starc has made his presence felt. Here we decode his stats.

A milestone of 300 wickets for Starc

Playing his 145th match in the List A format, Starc has got to 300 scalps. Notably, he owns 224 scalps in ODI cricket for Australia from 114 matches. He has 16 four-wicket hauls and 12 fifers. Meanwhile, Starc has also claimed 509 First-Class scalps at 26.89 and 170 T20 wickets at just 19.54. Starc is closing in on 1,000 career wickets (979) across formats.

Fastest to 50 World Cup wickets

Starc recently scripted history by becoming the fastest bowler to accomplish 50 wickets in ICC Cricket World Cups. He reached the milestone with his first wicket in Australia's opener against India. Starc broke the record of Lasith Malinga (26 matches). Starc completed 50 wickets in just 19 games. Starc also became the second left-arm pacer after Wasim Akram to claim 50-plus World Cup scalps.

The 5th-highest wicket-taker in ICC World Cup history

Starc, who has raced to 53 World Cup wickets, is the fifth-highest wicket-taker among bowlers. He is behind Glenn McGrath (71), Muttiah Muralitharan (68), Lasith Malinga (56), and Akram (55).

A look at his ODI numbers

In 53 home ODIs, Starc owns 99 scalps at 21.41. In the away ODI matches (home of opposition), Starc has picked 77 scalps at 25.06. He has raced to 48 scalps now at neutral venues, averaging under 20. Starc, who owns 224 ODI wickets, is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for Australia, only behind Mitchell Johnson (239), Shane Warne (291), Brett Lee (380), and McGrath (380).