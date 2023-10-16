Pathum Nissanka slams second successive fifty, completes 1,500 ODI runs

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Pathum Nissanka slams second successive fifty, completes 1,500 ODI runs

By Parth Dhall 05:36 pm Oct 16, 202305:36 pm

Pathum Nissanka now owns two World Cup fifties

Sri Lanka batter Pathum Nissanka has slammed his 11th half-century in One-Day Internationals. The Lankan opener smashed a 67-ball 61 against Australia in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Lucknow. Nissanka shared a 125-run stand with his opening partner Kusal Perera, who scored 78. The former has smashed a fifty in his second successive World Cup encounter. Here are the key stats.

2/4

Nissanka once again starts well

Nissanka, who smashed 51 against Pakistan, took his form into the Australia game. He smashed a couple of fours in the first itself bowled by Mitchell Starc. Along with Perera, Nissanka attacked the Aussie bowlers sporadically in the first Powerplay. The latter went on to smash his 11th ODI half-century and a second in the World Cup. His knock included eight fours.

3/4

Nissanka's highest World Cup score

Nissanka went on to smash 61 off 67 balls (eight fours) before he became Australia's first breakthrough. Australian skipper Pat Cummins dismissed him. Nevertheless, Nissanka recorded his highest score in ODI World Cups.

4/4

Nissanka races past 1,500 ODI runs

Nissanka, who made his ODI debut in March 2021, has now raced past 1,500 runs in ODIs. He owns 1,508 runs from 43 ODIs at 37.70. The tally includes 11 fifties and three tons. Nissanka, who made it to the ODI World Cup squad, has the experience of participating in two editions of the T20 WCs (2021 and 2022).