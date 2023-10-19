World Cup, Bangladesh score 256/8 against India: Mid-match report

1/9

Sports 3 min read

World Cup, Bangladesh score 256/8 against India: Mid-match report

By Parth Dhall 06:55 pm Oct 19, 202306:55 pm

Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets

Bangladesh compiled 256/8 against India in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das added 93 runs, but the Indian bowlers bounced back thereafter. Although Mahmudullah's cameo took Bangladesh past 240, it remains a below-par score on a flat Pune wicket. Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each.

2/9

A record-breaking partnership

Openers Hasan and Das gave Bangladesh a solid start after they elected to bat. The duo added 93 runs, now the highest opening partnership for Bangladesh in ODI World Cups. They surpassed the 69-run stand between Mehrab Hossain and Shahriar Hossain which came against Pakistan in 1999. The one between Hasan and Das is now the third-highest opening partnership for Bangladesh against India (ODIs).

3/9

Hasan slams his maiden ODI fifty

While Das got off the mark on his 14th ball, his opening partner Hasan consistently found boundaries. The latter completed his maiden ODI half-century off 41 balls. However, he became the first Bangladesh wicket to fall (in the 15th over). Hasan smashed a 43-ball 51, a knock laced with 5 fours and 3 sixes. This was his ninth ODI appearance.

4/9

Das smashes his third WC fifty

While Hasan departed, Das went on to score a 62-ball fifty. He smashed his 12th ODI fifty and a third in the World Cup. Das ended up scoring 66 off 82 balls, a knock laced with seven boundaries. During the match, Das also completed 500 ODI runs at neutral venues. He now has 510 runs from 18 matches at 30.00 in this regard.

5/9

Second Bangladesh batter with 1,000 WC runs

Das's dismissal reduced Bangladesh to 137/4. This exposed the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim in the middle. However, the latter managed a 46-ball 38 (1 four and 1 six) before getting dismissed by Bumrah. In the process, Rahim became the second Bangladesh batter to complete 1,000 runs in ODI World Cups. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is the only other Bangladeshi to do so.

6/9

Hardik sustains an untimely injury

All-rounder Hardik Pandya sustained an injury as bowled his third delivery of the match. Hardik tried stopping a straight drive from Das with his right leg in his followthrough before slipping. He wobbled toward his run-up as the Indian physio arrived. The Indian all-rounder went off the field as he couldn't bowl anymore. Hardik's unavailability meant Shardul Thakur was required to bowl more overs.

7/9

Virat Kohli rolls his arm

Virat Kohli was called up to Hardik's over. Notably, Kohli bowled in ODIs for the first time in over six years. He had not rolled his arm over in the format since the Colombo ODI against Sri Lanka in August 2017. The 34-year-old, who bowled medium pace, gave away two runs in three balls. He had previously bowled just three overs in ODI WCs.

8/9

A historic ODI for Bangladesh

Before this match, Bangladesh hadn't played an ODI against India in India in the 21st century. Their last ODI appearance in the nation against the Men in Blue came in May 1998. Notably, Bangladesh are yet to win in this regard.

9/9

Most sixes for Bangladesh in ODI WCs

Mahmudullah smacked an important 46 off 36 balls, which lifted Bangladesh from 179/5. The all-rounder hammered 3 fours and as many sixes in his knock. Mahmudullah now has 703 World Cup runs at an incredible average of 54.07. The tally includes two tons as well. He overtook Rahim (13) to record the most sixes for Bangladesh (16) in ODI World Cups.