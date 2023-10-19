World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya sustains injury during Bangladesh clash

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:52 pm Oct 19, 2023

The all-rounder hobbled out of the ground (Source: X/@ANI)

In a major blow for Team India, Hardik Pandya sustained an injury during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Match 17 against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The all-rounder hobbled out of the ground after delivering just three balls in his first over. Virat Kohli was brought in to complete his over. Here are further details.

A major blow for Team India

Having bowled his second delivery to Litton Das, Hardik tried to stop the ball with his right leg in his followthrough. Soon after the ball reached the boundary, Pandya looked in discomfort as wobbled toward his run-up. He bowled one more delivery before the Indian physio arrived in the middle. Pandya subsequently left the field.

Hardik will not return to the field

Former England skipper and one of the commentators for the duel, Nasser Hussain on air mentioned that Pandya would not return to the field for the rest of the innings. He can bat but only after 120 minutes after the start of second innings or after the fall of five wickets. His unavailability means Shardul Thakur will now be required to bowl more overs.

Kohli bowled in ODIs after six years

Notably, Kohli bowled in ODIs for the first time in over six years. He had not rolled his arm over in the format since the Colombo ODI against Sri Lanka in August 2017. The 34-year-old, who bowled medium pace, gave away two runs in three balls. He had previously bowled just three overs in ODI WCs, in three separate innings.