WC, India vs Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto elects to bat

1/6

Sports 2 min read

WC, India vs Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto elects to bat

By Parth Dhall 01:46 pm Oct 19, 202301:46 pm

India are playing the same side (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India and Bangladesh are set to square off in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Pune. India have won their first three matches in the tournament and are looking like favorites to lift the cup. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, who suffered two big defeats, look to bounce back. Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto has won the toss and elected to bat first.

2/6

Here are the two XIs

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shoriful Islam. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

3/6

Match details, timing, and streaming details

The match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 19 from 2:00pm IST. It is considered a batting wicket with the spinners known to play their part as the game progresses. 307 reads the average first innings score here. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can live-stream the same on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

4/6

A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have locked horns 40 times in ODI cricket and unsurprisingly, India have dominated most fixtures. They have secured 31 wins while Bangladesh registered eight victories. One of the matches ended without any result. In four ODI World Cup matches, India have won three of them. Their only defeat came in 2007. Since 2022, Bangladesh have defeated India thrice in four ODIs.

5/6

A look at the key performers

Rohit is averaging 76.33 in this World Cup, having scored 217 runs from three games. He has slammed a ton and a fifty in the last two matches. Shanto and Mushfiqur have amassed 764 and 714 runs this year in ODIs. Taskin is Bangladesh's most successful ODI bowler in 2023 (23). Bumrah is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2023 ICC World Cup (eight wickets).

6/6

A historic match for Bangladesh

Bangladesh haven't played an ODI against India in India in the 21st century. Their last ODI appearance in the nation against the Men in Blue came in May 1998. Notably, Bangladesh are yet to win in this regard.