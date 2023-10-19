Virat Kohli achieves this ODI milestone at MCA Stadium, Pune

Sports

Virat Kohli achieves this ODI milestone at MCA Stadium, Pune

By Rajdeep Saha 08:34 pm Oct 19, 2023

India's Virat Kohli attained a new milestone in ODIs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (MCA) in Pune (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India's Virat Kohli attained a new milestone in ODIs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (MCA) in Pune. Kohli, who is the top scorer at the MCA Stadium, extended his runs tally, surpassing the 500-run mark. He is the first to achieve the milestone. Kohli got to the mark versus Bangladesh in match number 17 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday.

Kohli averages over 70 at the MCA Stadium

As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his eighth match at the MCA Stadium, Kohli has surpassed the 500-run mark with his 52nd run in the contest. Kohli has registered his fourth fifty here, besides also owning three centuries. Kohli currently averages over 70. Notably, no other player has clocked over 300 runs here. Shikhar Dhawan is behind Kohli with 280 runs.

Kohli slams his 11th World Cup fifty-plus score

Playing his 285th ODI, Kohli has over 13,290 runs at an average of over 57. He has slammed his 69th fifty in ODIs, including a fourth versus Bangladesh. Kohli has also gone past 5,700 ODI runs at home, slamming his 30th fifty. In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Kohli is currently the fifth-highest scorer. He smashed his 11th fifty-plus score.

India need 257 to beat Bangladesh

Bangladesh managed 256/8 versus India, riding on Litton Das's 66. In response, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill handed India a solid start. Rohit perished for 48 before Gill fell for 53. Kohli shared a 46-run stand alongside Shreyas Iyer.