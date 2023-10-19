Virat Kohli breaks records with his 48th ODI century: Stats

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Virat Kohli breaks records with his 48th ODI century: Stats

By Parth Dhall 09:28 pm Oct 19, 202309:28 pm

Virat Kohli smashed a 97-ball 103*

Indian Run Machine Virat Kohli has smashed his 48th century in One Day Internationals. He reached the mark while chasing 257 against Bangladesh in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Pune. Kohli now requires a solitary century to equal Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's record (49). During the match, the former also became the fastest batter to 26,000 international runs.

2/4

Kohli paced his knock brilliantly

Kohli came to the middle after India lost skipper Rohit Sharma, who shared an 88-run opening stand with Shubman Gill. The Indian top-order batter started his knock cautiously but accelerated after reaching the 50-run mark. Although Kohli played second fiddle initially, his onslaught came toward the end. The former reached his century with India's win, smashing a six.

3/4

A 48th ton in ODIs

Kohli is the fifth-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket, having slammed over 13,000 runs. His average of over 57.62 is the best among batters with at least 5,500 runs. His tally of 48 ODI tons is only second to Tendulkar (49). Kohli also owns 68 half-centuries in ODI cricket. The former's 183 versus Pakistan in 2012 remains his best score in the 50-over format.

4/4

Fastest ever to 26,000 international runs

During the match, Kohli became the fastest cricketer to complete 26,000 runs in international cricket. He got to the milestone in his 567th inning. He broke Tendulkar's record, who accomplished the feat in his 600th international inning. The former Indian batting legend completed the landmark against England in 2007 in a Test match against England at Lord's.