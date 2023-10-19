World Cup: India beat Bangladesh, claim fourth successive win

By Parth Dhall Edited by Rajdeep Saha

India claimed their fourth successive win in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup after beating Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The Men in Blue comfortably chased down 257, with Virat Kohli breaking several records. Earlier, half-centurion Shubman Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma bolstered India's chase. Besides, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets for India.

A look at the match summary

Bangladesh openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das shared a 93-run stand, batting first. Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav broke Bangladesh's top order thereafter. Bangladesh were down to 179/5, with Mushfiqur Rahim scoring a crucial 38. Mahmudullah's 36-ball 46 took Bangladesh to 256/8. For India, Gill and Rohit made it a one-sided chase. Kohli and KL Rahul also chipped in as India won by seven wickets.

Gill slams his maiden ODI fifty

Gill, who has been on song in 2023, yet again bolstered India's top order alongside skipper Rohit. Gill and Rohit added 88 runs for the opening wicket, having exhibited their exquisite strokes. The former finished with a 55-ball 53 (5 fours and 2 sixes). It was his maiden half-century in ODI World Cups. Overall, Gill now owns 10 ODI fifties.

Rohit Sharma surpasses 6,000 ODI runs in Asia

Rohit scored 48 from 40 balls. He surpassed 6,000 ODI runs in Asia. He owns 6,032 runs in Asia at 49.85 with the help of 16 tons and 32 fifties. Rohit, who smashed two sixes, raced to a milestone of 200 sixes in Asia. Rohit owns 305 sixes in ODIs currently, besides 154 at home. Rohit has 564 sixes in 456 internationals.

Kohli becomes the fastest to 26,000 international runs

Kohli has become the fastest to accomplish 26,000 international runs. The 34-year-old reached the milestone with his 77th run. Kohli became the fastest cricketer to complete 26,000 international runs as he got to the milestone in his 567th inning. He broke Sachin Tendulkar's record, who accomplished the feat in his 600th international inning.

48th ODI hundred for Kohli

Kohli won the match for India with a six. He got to his 48th ODI ton. He remained unbeaten on 103 from 97 balls. He hit six fours and four sixes.