Virat Kohli becomes the fastest to 26,000 international runs: Stats

Sports 2 min read

Edited by Rajdeep Saha 09:34 pm Oct 19, 2023

Kohli has been in sublime form lately (Source: X/@BCCI)

Indian ace Virat Kohli has become the fastest to accomplish 26,000 international runs. The 34-year-old reached the milestone with his 77th run in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against Bangladesh in Pune. Kohli has been in sublime form in ODIs and is looking to continue that by shattering several records along the way. Here we decode his stats.

Kohli breaks Tendulkar's record

Kohli became the fastest cricketer to complete 26,000 international runs as he got to the milestone in his 567th inning. He broke Sachin Tendulkar's record, who accomplished the feat in his 600th international inning. The former Indian batting legend completed the landmark against England in 2007 in a Test match at Lord's.

The fourth batter to achieve this feat

Kohli has become the fourth batter to complete 26,000 international runs. Tendulkar with 34,357 runs leads the race while Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara has amassed 27,757 runs is in second position. Australia's Ricky Ponting is third with 27,368 international runs. Kohli on his journey to the milestone, overtook Mahela Jayawardene's tally of 25,957 international (Asia + SL) runs.

Breaking down Kohli's numbers across formats

Kohli has amassed 8,676 runs in 111 Test matches at 49.29. He has hammered 29 centuries and as many fifties in Tests. The 34-year-old has returned with 4,008 runs across 115 T20Is at an average of 52.73. He is the only batter with 4,000-plus runs in T20Is. In 285 ODIs, Kohli has compiled 13,342 runs at an average of 58.00.

Kohli attains this ODI record at the MCA Stadium

Versus Bangladesh, Kohli attained a new milestone in ODIs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (MCA) in Pune. Kohli, who is the top scorer at the MCA Stadium, surpassed the 500-run mark with his 52nd run in the contest. Kohli has registered his 3rd hundred here, besides also owning three half-centuries. He now owns 551 runs at 78.71.

Kohli slams his 11th World Cup fifty-plus score

Kohli slammed his 48th century in ODIs, including a fifth versus Bangladesh. Kohli has also gone past 5,700 ODI runs at home (5,762), slamming his 22nd hundred. In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Kohli is currently the fourth-highest scorer. He smashed his 11th fifty-plus score. Meanwhile, versus Bangladesh, Kohli has raced past 900 runs. He averages over 75 versus them.