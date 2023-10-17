Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi's sister passes away: Details here

By Parth Dhall 03:02 pm Oct 17, 202303:02 pm

In a disturbing piece of news, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi's sister passed away on Tuesday (October 17). The legendary all-rounder announced the same on social media. It is understood that Afridi's ailing sister was fighting for her life in a hospital. Several fans took to social media to condole the Pakistan cricketer. Here are further details.

Here's the official statement

Afridi announced the distressing news on X (formerly Twitter). "Surely we belong to Allah, and to him, we shall return. With Heavy hearts we inform you that our beloved Sister passed away and her Namaz e Janazah will be at 17.10.2023 after Zuhur prayer at Zakariya masjid main 26th street Khayaban e Ghalib DHA," Afridi wrote in an official statement.

One of the finest all-rounders

Afridi is one of the finest all-rounders to have graced the game. He represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs, and 99 T20Is between 1996 and 2016. Afridi's record in ODIs remains underrated. He slammed 8,064 runs at 23.57, a tally that includes six centuries and 39 half-centuries. The leg-spinner also took 395 wickets with the best figures of 7/12.