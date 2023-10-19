Women's Premier League 2024: Players released and retention list

By Rajdeep Saha 06:45 pm Oct 19, 202306:45 pm

A total of 60 players, including 21 overseas cricketers, were retained across five franchises (Photo credit: X/@wplt20)

A total of 60 players, including 21 overseas cricketers, were retained across five franchises, while 29 players were released ahead of the Women's Premier League 2024 season. Gujarat Giants released 11 players, whereas Delhi Capitals, the runner-up of the inaugural edition, released the least number of players, keeping their core intact. Here we decode the complete released and retention list.

Finalists DC retain 15 out of 18 players

Delhi Capitals have retained 15 out of 18 players. Among the three released are Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, and Aparna Mondal. DC will go into the WPL 2024 auction with a purse of Rs. 2.25 crore to fill up to three slots. DC finished top of the table in the league stage on NRR before losing against the Mumbai Indians in the final.

Here is the retained list of DC

DC squad: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu.

GG have released more than half of their squad

Gujarat Giants, who finished at the bottom of the points table, have released more than half of their squad, including four overseas players. GG will have the biggest purse at the mini-auction - Rs. 5.95 crore. In WPL 2023, GG won just two out of eight matches (L6) and managed to earn four points (NRR: -2.220).

GG retained and released players

GG squad: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar. Released players: Annabel Sutherland, Ashwani Kumari, Georgia Wareham, Hurley Gala, Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Parunika Sisodia, Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma.

Champions Mumbai Indians release four players

Defending champions Mumbai Indians released four players. As per ESPNcricinfo, since MI had only 17 players in WPL 2023, they have five slots available and a purse of Rs. 2.1 crore, which is the smallest among the five franchises. In WPL 2023, MI finished second in the league stage, behind DC. In the final, MI humbled DC by seven wickets.

MI retained and released players

MI squad: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia. Released: Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav.

RCB release some big names

Megan Schutt, Dane van Niekerk and Erin Burns were the biggest names released by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Notably, Schutt played seven out of eight games last season but managed just four wickets at an economy of 8.46. van Niekerk wasn't utilized at all by the misfiring RCB, who have seven slots vacant, and Rs. 3.35 crore in the purse.

RCB retained and released players

RCB Squad: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine. Released: Dane van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Poonam Khemnar, Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar.

UP Warriorz retain their core players

UP Warriorz, like DC, have retained their core players. Shabnim Ismail, who played just three games last season, was the only overseas player released. RCB also parted ways with Devika Vaidya, who was signed at Rs. 1.4 crore. She managed just 77 runs and one wicket in seven matches. UP Warriorz will have Rs. 4 crore at the auction to fill five slots.

UPW retained and released players

UPW Squad: Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia Mcgrath. Released: Devika Vaidya, Shabnim Ismail, Shivali Shinde, Simran Shaikh.