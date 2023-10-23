Bishan Singh Bedi passes away: His notable stats and records

Bishan Singh Bedi finished with 266 wickets in Test cricket (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

One of India's finest cricketers, Bishan Singh Bedi has passed away at 77 after a prolonged spell of illness. The left-arm spinner was one of India's most successful bowlers and has also captained India in 22 Test matches. Bedi was a part of India's golden generation of spin bowling, which dominated in the 1960s and 70s. Here we decode his stats.

Over 1,500 First Class wickets!

In a First-Class career spanning over two decades, Bedi troubled the greatest of batters with his vicious flight. In 370 First-Class matches, he scalped 1,560 wickets, more than any Indian bowler, as per ESPNcricinfo. He averaged a brilliant 21.69 with the ball in red-ball cricket. Bedi also snapped up 71 wickets from 72 matches in List A cricket.

Record World Cup spell from Bedi

During the inaugural World Cup in 1975, Bedi came up with a magical performance and recorded 1/6 in his quota of 12 overs against East Africa. He, hence, owns the most economical figures in a 60-over ODI match. These are also the most economical figures in a WC match (Minimum: 8 overs). Overall, he played 10 ODIs, returning with seven wickets at 48.57.

Eighth-highest wicket-taker for India

Bedi, with 266 wickets from 67 Test matches, is the eighth-highest wicket-taker for India. He was India's most successful left-arm spinner in Tests before Ravindra Jadeja eventually surpassed him during the 2023 ICC World Test Championship against Australia.

Fifth-highest wicket-taker among left-arm spinners in Test cricket

The Indian left-arm spinner was known for his precision, and therefore, he is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Tests among left-arm spinners. Bedi is only behind Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (433), NZ's Daniel Vettori (361), England's Derek Underwood (297), and India's Jadeja (275) in terms of Test wickets. Notably, only these five left-arm spinners have tallied 250-plus Test wickets.

A look at Bedi's illustrious Test career

As mentioned, Bedi is among the top left-arm spinners of all time. He was a part of India's spin quarter, which included the likes of Erapalli Prasanna, Srinivas Venkataraghavan, and Bhagwat Chandrasekhar. He has to his credit 266 wickets in 67 matches. At an average of 28.71, his best figures of 7-98 came against Australia, in December 1969, in Kolkata.

More records scripted by Bedi

England was Bedi's favorite opposition as he scalped 85 wickets against them in 22 Tests. The left-arm spinner claimed 62 wickets against West Indies. He has accumulated 57 and 56 dismissals versus New Zealand and Australia respectively. Five of his 14 fifers have come against the Aussies along with the 10-wicket match haul. He claimed four fifers each against England and NZ.

Home and away records for Bedi (Tests)

Bedi finished with 137 wickets in 30 home Test matches at an average of 23.99. Eight of his fifers have come on Indian pitches. On the other hand, he has been very successful in away Test matches as well. The left-arm spinner has returned with 129 wickets in 37 away (home of opposition) Test matches at 33.72.

Second-most wickets for India as captain in Test cricket

Bedi accumulated 106 dismissals in 22 Test matches when he was India's captain. He has recorded the second-most wickets for India as captain in Test cricket. Only Kapil Dev with 111 wickets from 34 Tests leads the wickets tally for India as a skipper. Only these two Indian bowlers have scalped 100-plus Test wickets as captain.