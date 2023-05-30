Sports

IPL 2023: Mohammed Shami pips Rashid to win Purple Cap

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 30, 2023, 02:49 am 2 min read

Shami is the highest wicket-taker for GT (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans pacers Mohammed Shami has bagged the Purple Cap in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). He was outstanding throughout the season and deserves all the applause coming his way. He was pivotal for GT in their journey to the IPL final. Shami finished IPL 2023 with 28 wickets to bag the prestigious award. Notably, Yuzvendra Chahal won the Purple Cap last season.

Seventh Indian to win the Purple Cap

Shami has worked immensely in developing his skills for T20 cricket and rightfully deserves this recognition. He becomes the seventh Indian bowler to achieve this feat. RP Singh in 2009 was the first Indian to win the award followed by Pragyan Ojha in 2009. Later, Mohit Sharma (2014), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2016 and 2017), Harshal Patel (2021), and Yuzvendra Chahal (2022) won this award.

Most wickets in the powerplay in IPL 2023

Shami has been excellent with the new ball in the powerplay this season. He has managed 17 wickets within the field restrictions, the highest by any bowler in this phase. Shami owns an impressive economy of 7.35 in this phase, besides averaging 18.17. As per ESPNCricinfo, Shami has clocked 148 dot balls in the first six overs.

Most powerplay wickets in an IPL season

Shami's tally of 17 powerplay wickets in IPL 2023 is the highest in the competition's history. Before this, MI's Trent Boult (2020) and Mitchell Johnson (2013) scalped 16 wickets each. Mohit (CSK) snapped 15 wickets in this phase in 2013, whereas Deepak Chahar (also CSK) picked 15 powerplay wickets in 2019. Shami's economy (7.35) is the worst among these bowlers.

Second-best powerplay bowling figures in the IPL

Shami has been exceptional in the powerplay throughout the season. His 4/7 in the powerplay against DC was the second-best bowling powerplay figures in the IPL. Ishant Sharma's 5/12 vs KTK in 2011 tops the list. While Dhawal Kulkarni's 4/8 vs RCB in 2016 and Ajit Chandila's 4/9 trails Shami's figures. Shami bowled 193 dot balls this season, the most by any bowler.

Highest wicket-taker for GT

Shami has been in sensational form for GT in the last two seasons. His exceptional bowling has allowed him to race to 48 wickets for the franchise. He is also the highest wicket-taker for GT at an average of around 21.04. He finished with an economy of 8.01. Rashid Khan (46) trails him in the wickets tally with an economy of 7.43.