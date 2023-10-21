ICC World Cup: Pathum Nissanka hammers his third successive half-century

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:32 pm Oct 21, 202304:32 pm

This was his 12th fifty in ODI cricket (Source: X/@ICC)

Star Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka has slammed his third successive fifty in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. His latest outing saw him score a fiery 52-ball 54 against the Netherlands in Match 19 in Lucknow. His knock was laced with nine boundaries. Overall, this was his 12th fifty in ODI cricket. Here we look at his stats.

Nissanka once again starts well

Nissanka started well yet again as SL were asked to chase 263. Despite losing his opening partner Kusal Perera early, he backed his attacking approach and scored runs all over the park. He stitched an important 52-run stand with Sadeera Samarawickrama for the third wicket. The star batter eventually fell prey to Paul van Meekeren soon after getting his fifty.

Here are his ODI stats

Nissanka accomplished the milestone of 1,500 ODI runs in his preceding outing against Pakistan. Courtesy of yet another fifty, Nissanka has raced to 1,562 runs in 44 ODIs at an average of 38.10. The dasher has tallied three centuries and 12 fifties in this format. On Asian soil, he has scored 1,021 runs in 28 ODIs at an average of 37.81

SL's highest run-scorer in ODIs this year

Nissanka has been in sensational form this year in ODIs for Sri Lanka. The opening batter has amassed 985 runs across 24 matches at 44.77. He has now hammered eight fifties and two centuries. Only India's Shubman Gill (1,299) has clobbered more ODI runs this year. Nissanka has now raced to 166 runs at 41.50 in the ongoing competition.

Nissanka joins these names

Nissanka, who scored 61 and 51 in his last two outings, became just the fifth SL batter to slam 50 or more runs in three successive WC matches. According to Cricbuzz, he has joined Kumar Sangakkara (4), Chamara Silva (3), Roshan Mahanama (3), and Arjuna Ranatunga (3). Sangakkara is the only one among the aforementioned names to convert his all four fifties to centuries.