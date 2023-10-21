ICC Cricket World Cup, India vs New Zealand: Statistical preview

Sports 3 min read

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:43 pm Oct 21, 202303:43 pm

Virat Kohli has a tremendous ODI record against NZ (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

India and New Zealand will aim to secure their fifth consecutive win in match 21 of the ICC Cricket World Cup. Both teams have won their first four matches and are the only unbeaten teams left in the tournament. While India defeated Bangladesh in their last fixture, NZ got the better of Afghanistan in the previous clash. Here's the statistical preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

The teams have played 116 ODI matches between them and India have the superior head-to-head record. The Men in Blue have won 58 matches in comparison to NZ's 50 victories. One match ended in a tie while seven games were inconclusive. In ODI World Cups, NZ have the edge with five wins from nine encounters. India have won three while one got abandoned.

Here are the stadium stats

The HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala has hosted seven ODI matches. Teams batting second have won four matches here. 231 reads the average score batting first on this wicket. NZ have played once here and they lost that match. While India have won two games on this picturesque ground (L2). England's 364/9 against Bangladesh in this World Cup is the highest score at this venue.

Virat Kohli averages 106 at the HPCA Stadium in ODIs

Virat Kohli recently completed 26,000 international runs and also slammed his 48th ODI century. He has a stunning record in Dharamshala. Kohli owns 213 runs in three matches at 106. Kohli hammered a ton against WI and an 85-run knock against NZ. Against the Kiwis, the 34-year-old has smashed 1,433 runs from 29 innings at 55.11. He has slammed five centuries versus NZ.

Most runs in powerplay (1-10) this year in ODIs

Rohit Sharma is known for giving India good starts and therefore he is the leading run-scorer in the powerplay overs (1-10) this year in ODIs. He has amassed 554 runs from 18 innings at a strike rate of 113.99. Rohit has been dismissed six times in this phase. The opener has hammered 923 runs this year in ODIs with seven fifties and two centuries.

Top stats on offer for the NZ batters

Daryl Mitchell is NZ's leading run-scorer this year in ODIs with 790 runs, having hammered three centuries. Will Young has now accumulated two consecutive 50-plus scores in this World Cup. Tom Latham has amassed 871 runs against India at an average of 54.43. He has slammed two centuries and five fifties against them. He needs 82 runs to complete 4,000 runs in ODI cricket.

Boult and Bumrah will be key for their teams

Trent Boult is NZ's leading wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup with 44 wickets. He has claimed 24 ODI scalps against India. Mitchell Santner is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 11 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah has amassed 28 ODI World Cup dismissals, including 10 wickets in the ongoing tournament. Kuldeep Yadav owns 39 ODI scalps in 2023.

