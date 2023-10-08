CWC 2023, India vs Australia: Pat Cummins elects to bat

1/5

Sports 2 min read

CWC 2023, India vs Australia: Pat Cummins elects to bat

By Parth Dhall 01:42 pm Oct 08, 202301:42 pm

The iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is hosting the match

India and Australia are set to start their 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup campaign. It will be a classic battle of two marquee teams going up against each other in the opening week of the tournament. Australia are five-time champions and will look to keep up that dominance. Their captain Pat Cummins has won the toss and elected to bat first.

2/5

A look at the two XIs

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

3/5

Venue, pitch report, and streaming details

The iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, also called Chepauk, is hosting the match. Traditionally, spinners will get help on this wicket but batters may score runs if they get their eye in. 224 reads the average ODI first-innings score. Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

4/5

A look at the head-to-head record

Australia have dominated India in ODIs over the years. They have won 83 matches to India's tally of 56. While 10 games finished without a result. Playing on Indian soil, Australia have won 33 matches with India snaring 32 games. Australia have defeated India twice in three ODIs in Chennai. The Aussies have won eight out of their 12 clashes in the ODI WCs.

5/5

Here are the stadium stats

Chepauk has witnessed 34 ODIs to date, and teams batting first have won 17 matches while losing 16. The average first-innings score is 224. Meanwhile, the average second innings total is 205. In 2007, Asia XI registered the highest total of 337/7 batting first against Africa XI. In the 2011 WC, Kenya recorded the lowest total when they were folded for 69 against NZ.