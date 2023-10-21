ICC World Cup: Netherlands post 262 against Sri Lanka

Sybrand Engelbrecht hammered his maiden ODI fifty (Source: X/@ICC)

Netherlands have posted a fighting 262/10 against Sri Lanka in Match 19 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Lucknow. The Dutch side looked entirely down and out after losing six wickets inside 100 runs. However, Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek recorded a brilliant century stand to help their side post a decent total. Here are further details.

Poor start for Netherlands

Netherlands were off to a terrible start as opener Vikramjit Singh departed for just four. Though Max O'Dowd (16) and Colin Ackermann (29) added 39 runs for the second wicket thereafter, Netherlands lost their next five wickets inside 45 runs and were tottering at 91/6. Pacers Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka made great utilization of the Lucknow track and shared the first five wickets.

An important stand between Engelbrecht and van Beek

Engelbrecht and van Beek bailed the Dutch team out of trouble with a brilliant partnership. The duo added 130 runs for the seventh wicket as the Men in Orange went past the 200-run mark. Both batters were watchful early on before unleashing the onslaught in the last 10 overs. Leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha particularly struggled against them.

Maiden fifty for Engelbrecht

Engelbrecht ended up scoring 70 off 81 balls with the help of four boundaries and a six. Standing in his third ODI, Engelbrecht smoked his maiden ODI fifty. He has now raced to 118 runs at 39.33. Notably, the 35-year-old made his ODI debut in Netherlands's recent clash against New Zealand. Meanwhile, this was Engelbrecht's 11th half-century in the List A format.

A historic stand between Engelbrecht and van Beek

Engelbrecht and van Beek added 130 runs. This is now the highest partnership for the seventh wicket or lower in WC history. The duo went past India's Kapil Dev and Syed Kirmani, who added 126 runs against Zimbabwe in the 1983 edition. Overall, the Netherlands duo became the seventh pair to add a century stand for the seventh wicket or lower in WCs.

A valiant 59 from van Beek

Meanwhile, van Beek became the first Netherlands player to slam an ODI fifty while batting at number eight or lower in ODIs. He ended up scoring 59 off 75 balls (1 four, 1 six). Playing his 28th ODI, he has now raced to 434 runs at 24.11. With his right-arm pace, van Beek has also scalped 38 wickets in the format (ER: 5.34).

Career best figures for Kasun Rajitha

Rajitha breathed fire with the new ball as he claimed Netherlands's first three wickets. Though he struggled thereafter, he eventually returned with 4/50 in nine overs. He recorded his second ODI four-wicket haul and also his best figures in the format. Playing his 30th ODI, he has now raced to 40 wickets at an economy of 6.06.

Maiden four-fer for Madhushanka

Madhushanka was the pick of the bowlers for SL as he claimed 4/49 in 9.4 overs. He became the first SL fast bowler to claim an ODI four-fer versus Netherlands. Rajitha became the second. Meanwhile, this was also the left-arm pacer's maiden four-wicket haul in ODIs. He now owns 21 wickets in 10 ODIs at an economy rate of 5.60.