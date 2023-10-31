Bangladesh's Mahmudullah slams his 28th ODI half-century: Key stats

Sports 2 min read

By Parth Dhall 06:48 pm Oct 31, 202306:48 pm

Mahmudullah smashed a 70-ball 56 against Pakistan

Mahmudullah slammed a fighting half-century for Bangladesh in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter against Pakistan at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The all-rounder, who smashed a valiant ton against South Africa, was once again Bangladesh's lone warrior, this time in Kolkata. He recorded his second 50+ score in the ongoing World Cup as Bangladesh were bowled out for 204. Here are the stats.

Mahmudullah yet again proves his mettle

Once again, Mahmudullah proved his mettle when the others failed to deliver. He took Bangladesh past 100 along with Litton Das after they were reduced to 23/3. The former then batted for a while along with skipper Shakib Al Hasan. Mahmudullah smashed a 70-ball 56 (6 fours and 1 six). He recorded his second 50+ score of WC 2023.

A record-breaking ton for Mahmudullah

As mentioned, Mahmudullah smashed a century against South Africa, with Bangladesh failing to chase 383. He became the first Bangladesh batter to have scored more than two World Cup tons (three). He broke a tie with Shakib, who owns two tons in the tournament. Notably, Mushfiqur Rahim is the only other Bangladesh batter with a World Cup century.

Mahmuduallah races past 5,250 ODI runs

Mahmudullah, who made his ODI debut in 2007, now has 28 half-centuries in the format. The Bangladesh batter has raced to 5,294 runs in 227 matches at an average of 36.26. The tally includes four tons as well. Interestingly, each of Mahmudullah's four ODI tons have come away from home - three at neutral venues. Notably, this was his second 50+ score this year.