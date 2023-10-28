Rachin Ravindra hammers his second ODI World Cup century: Stats

Sports

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:27 pm Oct 28, 202305:27 pm

This was his fourth fifty-plus score in the ongoing competition (SourceL X/@ICC)

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra continues his purple patch in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. His latest outing saw him score a fiery century against Australia in Match 27 in Dharamsala. This was his second ton of the ongoing event and overall his fourth fifty-plus score in the competition. Here we look at his stunning stats.

A composed knock from Ravindra

Ravindra arrived in the middle with the scorecard reading 61/1. As the Aussies compiled 388 while batting first, the southpaw had a job in hand. The youngster took some time early on. He was involved in crucial stands with Daryl Mitchell (54) and skipper Tom Latham (21). Ravindra brilliantly shifted gears after getting to his fifty. He ended up scoring an 89-ball 116.

Youngest NZ player to score a World Cup century

During the tournament opener (against England), Ravindra, at 23 years and 321 days, became the youngest NZ player to score a WC century. He broke the record of former batter Astle, who did so at 24 years and 152 days. It is worth noting that Astle's ton also came against England at the same venue (Ahmedabad) in the 1996 World Cup opener.

A look at his career stats

The southpaw made his ODI debut in March this year and has been impressive with bat and ball ever since. Ravindra has compiled 595 runs in 18 ODIs at an impressive average of 45.77. Besides two tons, he has hammered three fifties. The 23-year-old has claimed 15 ODI wickets at 46.80. He has raced to 406 runs in the ongoing event.

Third NZ batter with a WC ton versus Australia

Ravindra became just the third Kiwi batter to smoke a World Cup ton against the Aussies. He has now joined greats like Chris Harris (130 in 1996) and Martin Crowe (100* in 1992). Meanwhile, he also became the fourth NZ player to slam two tons in a WC edition. Ravindra has joined Kane Williamson (2019), Martin Guptill (2015), and Glenn Turner (1975).