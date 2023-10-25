Australia register the biggest-ever win in World Cup history: Stats

By Parth Dhall 09:23 pm Oct 25, 2023

Australia won the match by 309 runs

Australia beat the Netherlands to claim the biggest-ever win in ICC Cricket World Cup history. The Men in Yellow successfully defended 399, bowling the Dutch out for 90 in Delhi. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa took four wickets for just eight runs. Earlier, scintillating knocks from David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Glenn Maxwell powered the Aussies. Maxwell smashed the fastest-ever World Cup ton.

A look at the match summary

Australia lost opener Mitchell Marsh early after electing to bat first. However, ton-up Warner, Smith, and Labuschagne took the Aussies past 240. Although Australia lost six wickets before the 300-run mark, Maxwell's 44-ball 106 propelled them to 399/8. Logan van Beek took four wickets for the Dutch. Australia's bowlers never let the Netherlands batters settle in the chase. Zampa decimated the Dutch batters.

A blistering knock from Maxwell

Maxwell came to the middle in the 39th over when Australia lost their fourth wicket in the form of Josh Inglis (266/4). Maxwell single-handedly took the Aussies past 350, having hammered a flurry of fours and sixes. The Australian middle-order batter exhibited his stylish scoops and reverse sweeps during the innings. Maxwell eventually smashed a 44-ball 106 (9 fours and 8 sixes).

The fastest-ever World Cup ton

Maxwell smashed a 40-ball century, now the fastest in ODI World Cups. He broke the record of South Africa's Aiden Markram, who hammered a 49-ball century on the same ground earlier this month. Before Markram's knock, Ireland's Kevin O'Brien held the record for the fastest World Cup ton. He got to a ton from 50 balls versus England in Bengaluru, in 2011.

Fourth-fastest ODI century

Maxwell now has the fourth-fastest century in ODI cricket. South Africa's AB de Villiers (31 balls), New Zealand's Corey Anderson (36 balls), and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (37 balls) are ahead of the Australian batter in this regard.

Second-most sixes for Australia in a WC innings

As per Cricbuzz, Maxwell smashed the joint second-most sixes for Australia in a World Cup innings (8), with Ricky Ponting (vs India, WC 2003 final) and Adam Gilchrist (vs SL, WC 2007 final). Maxwell now has the third-most sixes for Australia in ODIs (138). He overtook former all-rounder Shane Watson, who finished his career with 131 maximums.

A record seventh-wicket stand for Australia

Maxwell shared a 103-run stand with skipper Pat Cummins, now the highest stand for the seventh wicket or lower for Australia in ODI World Cups. It is worth noting that Cummins contributed just eight runs to this partnership.

Warner slams a defiant ton

Australia lost Marsh early after electing to bat. Warner then took Australia from 28/1 to 160 along with Smith. Warner ruled the roost and smashed the bowlers all around the park. However, he slowed down closing in on his century. The Australian opener registered a 91-ball ton. He finally smashed 104 off 93 balls, a knock laced with 11 fours and 3 sixes.

Warner emulates Tendulkar with sixth WC ton

Warner now has the joint second-most World Cup tons with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (6). The duo is only behind Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who recently scored his seventh World Cup ton. Notably, Warner smashed three of his six tons in the 2019 World Cup. Two of these centuries have come in 2023. His only other WC ton was recorded in 2015.

Most WC tons by an Australian

Warner now holds the record for the most World Cup centuries by an Australian. He broke a tie with former captain Ponting, who finished his career with five tons. Notably, Australia won two WC titles under Ponting.

Other notable feats attained by Warner

Warner took 153 innings to complete 22 ODI centuries, the third-fewest after Hashim Amla (126) and Virat Kohli (143). No other batter has reached this mark in less than 155 innings. Besides, Warner has become the fourth Australian with two consecutive centuries in ODI World Cups, after Mark Waugh (1996), Ponting (2003-07), and Matthew Hayden (2007).

Smith smashes a 68-ball 71

Smith finally regained his form after playing a power-packed knock. He worked in tandem with Warner, finding boundaries consistently. The former went on to smash 71 off 68 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours and a six. He smashed his 31st ODI fifty and a first in World Cup 2023. This was only his second half-century in the format in 2023.

10 fifty-plus scores for Australia in WCs

Smith has become only the second player to score 10 or more fifty-plus scores for Australia in ODI World Cups. He went past Adam Gilchrist (9) in this regard. Warner, who scored a century against the Netherlands, joined Gilchrist on this list. Notably, former captain Ponting has the most 50+ scores for Australia in the tournament (11).

Labuschagne slams his maiden WC fifty

Labuschagne scored a vital 62 off 47 balls. He silenced the detractors who questioned him for his low strike rate. The right-handed batter smashed 7 fours and 2 sixes in his knock. He shared a crucial 84-run partnership alongside Warner. However, Lauschagne was dismissed by Bas de Leede in the 37th over after smashing his maiden World Cup fifty.

Starc becomes most successful left-arm pacer in WCs

Starc dismissed Max ODowd to give Australia their first breakthrough. With this, he became the most successful left-arm pacer in the ICC Cricket World Cup history. Starc came into the match against the Netherlands with 55 ODI World scalps. By picking his first wicket, he went past the legendary Wasim Akram (55) to become the highest wicket-taker among left-arm pacers.

Zampa takes four wickets

As mentioned, Zampa was the pick of Australia's bowlers in the match. He took four wickets for just eight runs in three overs. The Dutch batters were unable to read his vicious deliveries, especially the wrong ones. Zampa took the Netherlands' final four wickets in the form of Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, and Paul van Meekeren.

Consecutive four-fers for Zampa

Wrist-spinner Zampa has become the first Australian bowler to record three consecutive four-plus wicket hauls in ODI World Cups. Gary Gilmour (1975), Shane Warne (1999), Mitchell Johnson (2011), Brett Lee (2011), and Mitchell Starc (2019) have two such successive hauls. Zampa took 4/47 against Sri Lanka and 4/53 against Pakistan in Australia's previous two matches in the tournament.