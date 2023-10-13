Trent Boult becomes third-fastest to 200 ODI wickets: Key stats



Trent Boult becomes third-fastest to 200 ODI wickets: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi

Boult became the sixth NZ bowler to get the mark (Source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand speedster Trent Boult has become the third-fastest bowler to complete 200 ODI wickets. He accomplished the milestone with his second wicket against Bangladesh in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Match 11 in Chennai. Overall, Boult became the sixth Kiwi bowler to get the mark. He has truly been sensational in the format. Here are his stats.

A fine spell from Boult

Batting first in Chennai, Bangladesh were off to a poor start as Boult dismissed opener Litton Das in the very first ball of the innings. After making the new ball talk, the left-arm speedster kept things tight in the end overs. He sent back Towhid Hridoy (13) in the 38th over to get his 200th scalp. Boult finished with 2/45 in 10 overs.

Third-fastest to 200 ODI wickets

Boult, who made his ODI debut back in 2012, took 107 matches to accomplish 200 ODI wickets. While Australia's Mitchell Starc is the fastest to the milestone (102 matches), Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq (104) is second on the list. The next Kiwi bowler on this list is former pacer Kyle Mills, who took 135 games to complete a double-century of ODI wickets.

Sixth NZ bowler to get the mark

As mentioned, Boult became the sixth NZ bowler to get the mark. He has joined Daniel Vettori (305), Mills (240), Tim Southee (214) Chris Harris (203), and Chris Cairns (201). Boult's average of 23.84 is the best among the aforementioned bowlers. His economy rate is 4.93. Boult's tally of six five-wicket hauls is the most for a Kiwi bowler (4W: 10).

Second-most wickets since debut

Only Starc (214) has taken more ODI wickets since Boult's debut in the format in July 2012. Among NZ bowlers, Southee and Matt Henry trail the left-arm pacer in this regard with 139 and 136 wickets, respectively. Meanwhile, Starc is also the only bowler with more ODI fifers since Boult's debut. The former boasts as many as nine five-wicket hauls in this period.

Boult's stellar WC numbers

Boult was sensational in the last two editions of the ODI World Cups (2015 and 2019). With 22 wickets in nine games at 16.86, he was the joint-highest wicket-taker of the 2015 event alongside Starc. He returned with 17 wickets in 10 games at 28.17 in the 2019 edition. In the ongoing event, he has three wickets in as many games.

Sixth left-arm pacer to the feat

Meanwhile, Boult has become only the sixth left-arm pacer to accomplish 200 ODI wickets. He has joined the likes of Starc (223), Pakistan's Wasim Akram (502), Sri Lanka's Chaminda Vaas (400), India's Zaheer Khan (282), and Australia's Mitchell Johnson (239).