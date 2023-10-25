ICC Cricket World Cup, England vs SL: Key player battles

By Rajdeep Saha 05:58 pm Oct 25, 202305:58 pm

England take on Sri Lanka in Bengaluru (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

England and Sri Lanka gear up for match number 25 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday in Bengaluru. Both teams are in search of a crucial win, having been occupying the last two berths at the moment in the 10-team table. There are several issues plaguing both sides as key player battles could decide crucial aspects of the game. Here's more.

Dilshan Madushanka versus Jonny Bairstow

Dilshan Madushanka has been Sri Lanka's best performer with the ball, having taken 11 wickets from four matches in the ongoing World Cup. He will aim to remove Jonny Bairstow, who hasn't fired yet. As per ESPNcricinfo, out of his 21 ODI scalps, Madushanka has dismissed right-handed batters on 17 occasions, averaging 21.52. Meanwhile, Bairstow owns 1,526 runs in powerplay overs (1-10) at 50.86.

Kasun Rajitha vs Dawid Malan

Sri Lankan pacer Kasun Rajitha will want to usurp Dawid Malan upfront. Rajitha hasn't quite cracked the code in the first powerplay (overs 1-10). He owns 12 scalps at an average of 47.25. However, the speedster knows he can unnerve Malan, who has been dismissed nine times in the powerplay. Malan owns 333 runs during this phase at 37.00.

Mark Wood versus Pathum Nissanka

England fast bowler Mark Wood needs to find his rhythm. Wood, who hasn't had the desired impact, could be thwarted by the in-form Pathum Nissanka. In the ongoing World Cup, Wood has claimed three wickets at a sorry average of 70.00. He owns an economy rate of 6.77. Meanwhile, Nissanka owns the second-highest number of ODI runs in 2023 (985).

Chris Woakes versus Kusal Mendis

Across six innings, Chris Woakes has conceded 44 runs against Kusal Mendis, dismissing the Lankan skipper once. Woakes will hope to make his presence felt and keep Mendis quiet. He owns 165 ODI scalps at 30.48. Mendis, who can give his side an extra lift, is closing in on 3,500 ODI runs. He has two fifty-plus scores in the ongoing World Cup.