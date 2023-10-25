Adam Zampa becomes first Australian with this World Cup record

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Adam Zampa becomes first Australian with this World Cup record

By Parth Dhall 09:40 pm Oct 25, 202309:40 pm

Adam Zampa took four wickets for just eight runs

Australia beat the Netherlands in Delhi to claim the biggest-ever win in ICC Cricket World Cup history. The Men in Yellow successfully defended 399, bowling the Dutch out for a mere 90. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa took four wickets for just eight runs. He became the first Australian with three consecutive four-plus wicket hauls in ODI World Cups. Here are the key stats.

2/6

Zampa takes four wickets

As mentioned, Zampa was the pick of Australia's bowlers in the match. He took four wickets for just eight runs in three overs. The Dutch batters were unable to read his vicious deliveries, especially the wrong ones. Zampa took the Netherlands' final four wickets in the form of Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, and Paul van Meekeren.

3/6

Consecutive four-fers for Zampa

Wrist-spinner Zampa has become the first Australian bowler to record three consecutive four-plus wicket hauls in ODI World Cups. Gary Gilmour (1975), Shane Warne (1999), Mitchell Johnson (2011), Brett Lee (2011), and Mitchell Starc (2019) have two such successive hauls. Zampa took 4/47 against Sri Lanka and 4/53 against Pakistan in Australia's previous two matches in the tournament.

4/6

Third bowler with this record

Overall, Zampa has become the third bowler with three consecutive four-plus wicket hauls in ODI World Cups. India's Mohammed Shami (2019) and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (2011) are the only other bowlers with this feat.

5/6

12 four-fers in ODI cricket

Zampa now has 11 four-wicket hauls in ODI cricket. He has the second-most such hauls in the format among Australian spinners, only behind the legendary Warne (12). Earlier, Zampa became the third Aussie spinner to take a four-wicket haul in the World Cup.

6/6

A look at the match summary

Australia lost opener Mitchell Marsh early after electing to bat first. However, ton-up David Warner, Steven Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne took the Aussies past 240. Although Australia lost six wickets, Glenn Maxwell's fastest World Cup ton propelled them to 399/8. Australia's bowlers never let the Netherlands batters settle in the chase. Zampa decimated the Dutch batters as they were bundled out for 90.