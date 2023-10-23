ICC World Cup, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Decoding key battles

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:24 pm Oct 23, 202302:24 pm

A high-flying South African side will be up against Bangladesh in Match 23 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Proteas side has been a force in the competition so far as they have claimed one-sides wins over teams like England and Australia. Bangladesh, meanwhile, have a solitary win in four games. Here we look at the anticipated player battles on display.

Najmul Hossain Shanto vs Kagiso Rabada

Young batter Najmul Hossain Shanto, who led Bangladesh against India in Shakib Al Hasan's absence, has emerged as a consistent run-getter. He will be required to tackle Kagiso Rabada's thunderbolts in the upcoming encounter. The speedster has been in fine form in the tournament, claiming eight scalps in four games. Shanto, meanwhile, has just one 50-plus score across four matches.

Mushfiqur Rahim vs Keshav Maharaj

While Shanto would be required to contribute in the top order, the veteran Mushfiqur Rahim is needed to score impactful runs in the latter part of the innings. With 157 runs at 52.33, the wicketkeeper-batter is Bangladesh's leading run-getter at the event. Keshav Maharaj can challenge him with his left-arm spin. He has returned with six wickets at a sensational economy rate of 5.06.

Quinton de Kock vs Mustafizur Rahman

Quinton de Kock, who scored centuries in SA's first two games, can be a serious threat for the Tigers. Mustafizur Rahman might be given the new ball against him as the pacer has dismissed the dasher twice in six ODI meetings. The left-arm pacer has been out of touch lately, claiming just two wickets in the tournament.

Heinrich Klaasen vs Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Heinrich Klaasen has been one of the finest hitters of spin in limited-overs cricket in recent times. As he has been striking at 147-plus in ODIs this year, Bangladesh must get rid of him early on. His battle with Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the middle overs would be interesting. Notably, the off-spinner has dismissed Klaasen once in five ODI meetings.

Here are the match details

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will host the match on October 24 (2:00pm IST). The track here is known for big scores and the batters always get value for their shots. There is also some assistance for the pacers with the new ball. Though the ODI head-to-head record reads 18-6 in SA's favor, Bangladesh have two wins and as many defeats against SA in ODI WCs.