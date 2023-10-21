ICC World Cup: High-flying India lock horns against in-form NZ

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:44 pm Oct 21, 202302:44 pm

India have been at their dominant best in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

In search of their fifth win on the bounce, India will face New Zealand in match 21 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Dharamshala. Both teams have won their first four matches and are the only unbeaten sides in the ongoing tournament. While home conditions hand India a slight advantage, NZ have also adapted well. Here's the preview.

Timing, venue and streaming details

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala will host this match on October 22 from 2:00pm IST. Fast bowlers may get some help from the conditions and teams will look to chase here. 231 reads the average score batting first in Dharamshala. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can live-stream the same on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

A look at the head-to-head record

The teams have played 116 ODI matches between them and India have the superior head-to-head record. The Men in Blue have won 58 matches in comparison to NZ's 50 victories. One match ended in a tie while seven games were inconclusive. In ODI World Cups, NZ have the edge with five wins from nine encounters. India have won three while one got abandoned.

India will miss Hardik Pandya, NZ are without Kane Williamson

Hardik Pandya is ruled out of the NZ game with an ankle injury. He will be treated at the NCA in Bengaluru under the supervision of BCCI's medical team. He will directly fly to Lucknow for the England game. Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammad Shami may start for India. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson continues to remain sidelined with a fractured thumb, Will Young has replaced him brilliantly.

Can NZ bowlers challenge the Indian batters?

NZ have been exceptional, especially with their bowling. The likes of Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson along with Mitchell Santner have been brilliant in this World Cup. Considering the conditions, the seamers will challenge the Indian batters. However, the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are also among the runs and will be up for any challenge.

Here are the probable XIs

India's probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Surykumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. New Zealand's probable XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain and wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult.

A look at the key performers

Santner is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 11 scalps while Bumrah is second with 10 wickets. Rohit and Kohli have amassed 265 and 259 runs respectively in the tournament. Gill is the leading ODI run-scorer in 2023 with 1,299 runs at 68.36. Mitchell is NZ's leading run-scorer this year with 790 runs (100s: 3). Boult has claimed 24 ODI wickets against India.

