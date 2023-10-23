ICC World Cup: Lackluster Bangladesh to face South Africa heat

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:56 pm Oct 23, 202312:56 pm

The head-to-head record reads 18-6 in SA's favor (Source: X/@ICC)

Match 23 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will see the battle between Bangladesh and South Africa. The two sides have experienced entirely different campaigns so far as the Proteas side has been on a roll, winning three of their first four fixtures. Bangladesh, meanwhile, have a solitary win in four games. Here we present the match preview.

Match details, timing, and streaming details

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the match on October 24 (2:00pm IST). The track here is known for big scores and the batters always get value for their shots. There is some assistance for the pacers with the new ball. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can live-stream the same on the Disney+Hotstar app.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two sides have locked horns 24 times in ODI cricket so far. The head-to-head record reads 18-6 in SA's favor. Bangladesh stunned the Proteas side in the away ODI series last year as they claimed a historic 2-1 win. Meanwhile, SA have two wins and as many defeats against the Tigers in ODI World Cups.

South Africa to start as firm favorites

The Proteas side has been a force in the competition so far as they have claimed one-sides wins over teams like England and Australia. However, the defeat against the Netherlands would have hurt them. Meanwhile, the Tigers have not got many things right. While their bowlers have not been able to strike at crucial times, their batting lacks fire-power for high-scoring games.

Here are the probable XIs

Bangladesh's probable XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman. South Africa's probable XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Here are the key performers

Quinton de Kock returned with match-winning centuries in the first two games. Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and David Miller boast a 48-plus average and a 115-plus strike rate in ODIs this year. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim have amassed 772 and 752 runs this year in ODIs. Shoriful Islam has claimed 21 wickets in just 12 ODIs in 2023.

Dream11 fantasy cricket options

Dream11 option 1: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Mushfiqur Rahim, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Mahmadullah, Aiden Markram (vc), Marco Jansen (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee. Dream11 option 2: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen (C), Litton Das, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Mahmadullah, Aiden Markram , Marco Jansen, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (VC), Kagiso Rabada, Mustafizur Rahman.

