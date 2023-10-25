Australia post their second-highest total in ODI World Cup history.

Warner smashed 104 off 93 balls

Australia racked up 399/8 against the Netherlands in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Men in Yellow were powered by a quickfire century from David Warner. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne also starred with half-centuries. Besides, Glenn Maxwell fired toward the end, smashing the fastest World Cup century.

Warner and Smith keep Australia afloat after Marsh's departure

Australia lost Mitchell Marsh early after electing to bat. Warner then took Australia from 28/1 to 160 along with Smith. Warner ruled the roost and smashed the bowlers all around the park. However, he slowed down closing in on his century. The Australian opener registered a 91-ball ton. He finally smashed 104 off 93 balls, a knock laced with 11 fours and 3 sixes.

Warner emulates Tendulkar with sixth WC ton

Warner now has the joint second-most World Cup tons with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (6). The duo is only behind Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who recently scored his seventh World Cup ton. Notably, Warner smashed three of his six tons in the 2019 World Cup. Two of these centuries have come in 2023. His only other WC ton was recorded in 2015.

Most WC tons by an Australian

Warner now holds the record for the most World Cup centuries by an Australian. He broke a tie with former captain Ricky Ponting, who finished his career with five tons. Notably, Australia won two WC titles under Ponting.

22nd century in ODIs

Warner has emulated India's Sourav Ganguly and Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan in terms of ODI centuries (22). The Australian opener broke a tie with South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs and New Zealand's Ross Taylor (21). Notably, Warner and Ponting are the only two Australians with over 20 centuries in the format. Ponting leads the tally with 30 ODI tons.

Other notable feats attained by Warner

Warner took 153 innings to complete 22 ODI centuries, the third-fewest after Hashim Amla (126) and Virat Kohli (143). No other batter has reached this mark in less than 155 innings. Besides, Warner has become the fourth Australian with two consecutive centuries in ODI World Cups, after Mark Waugh (1996), Ponting (2003-07), and Matthew Hayden (2007).

Smith smashes a 68-ball 71

Smith finally regained his form after playing a power-packed knock. He worked in tandem with Warner, finding boundaries consistently. The former went on to smash 71 off 68 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours and a six. He smashed his 31st ODI fifty and a first in World Cup 2023. This was only his second half-century in the format in 2023.

10 fifty-plus scores for Australia in WCs

Smith has become only the second player to score 10 or more fifty-plus scores for Australia in ODI World Cups. He went past Adam Gilchrist (9) in this regard. Warner, who scored a century against the Netherlands, joined Gilchrist on this list. Notably, Ponting has the most 50+ scores for Australia in the tournament (11).

Labuschagne shines; Maxwell entertains

Labuschagne scored a vital 47-ball 62. He shared a crucial 84-run partnership alongside Warner. He slammed his ninth ODI fifty, besides racing to 1,451 runs. Maxwell entered the crease when Australia were 266/4. He took centerstage and went on to smash the fastest World Cup ton (40 balls). He managed 106 from 44 balls. He slammed nine fours and eight sixes (SR: 90.41).

Logan van Beek claims four scalps

Logan van Beek was the pick of the Netherlands bowlers. He finished with 4/74 from 10 overs. He now has 42 ODI scalps from 29 matches. He claimed the key scalps of Mitchell Marsh, Warner, and Maxwell.