Decoding the highest powerplay scores in ODI cricket

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:37 pm Oct 28, 202303:37 pm

Head, Warner recorded joint-highest powerplay total in ODI cricket (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Powerplay overs (1-10) are a vital aspect in ODIs as they allow teams to take full advantage of the field restrictions with the new ball. Australian openers David Warner and Travis Head proved just that as they hammered the New Zealand bowlers all around the park in Dharamshala in match 27 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. They added 118 runs.

Why does this story matter?

Warner and Head's 118 runs in the powerplay (1-10) overs gave Australia a huge launching pad to eventually reach a total of 388. In the process, they also matched NZ's record powerplay score in ODIs against Sri Lanka in Christchurch in 2015. Over the years many teams have taken an aggressive approach in the powerplays. Here we decode the highest ODI powerplay scores.

West Indies hammered 114 runs against India in 2019

West Indies openers Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis were at their dominant best against the Indian bowlers in the powerplay overs in 2019. They managed 114 runs in the first ten overs. While Gayle slammed a 41-ball 72, Lewis fell for a 29-ball 43. The latter got out in the 11th over and India made a comeback to win the game by six wickets.

NZ batting lineup added 116 runs against England in 2015

New Zealand's top order was in full mood as they plundered the English bowlers in Wellington in 2015. It was a Brendon McCullum show as he hammered a 25-ball 77. He added 105 runs with Martin Guptill in 7.1 overs. It was an easy chase (124) for the Kiwis and hence McCullum took the attack to the cleaners. NZ lost two wickets as well.

Australia smashed 118 runs against NZ in the 2023 WC

Head announced his return to the Australian squad in some style as he stitched a 175-run partnership with Warner in 19.1 overs. Before that, the duo added 118 runs in the powerplay overs against the Kiwis in Dharamshala. The Aussie openers showed their attacking prowess as they took the bowlers to the cleaners. Australia eventually posted their highest ODI WC total against NZ (388).

NZ's 118-run carnage against Sri Lanka in 2015

Tied at the top, New Zealand openers Guptill and Tom Latham wreaked havoc against the Lankan bowlers in Christchurch back in 2015. Chasing a low total of 117, Guptill took the attack to the opposition and within 8.2 overs the Kiwis had wrapped up the game. Guptill was unbeaten on 93* from only 30 balls as NZ won the match by 10 wickets.