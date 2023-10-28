Australia register their highest ODI World Cup score versus NZ

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:15 pm Oct 28, 2023

Head and Warner added 175 runs (Source: X/@ICC)

Australia have posted a mammoth 388/10 while batting first against New Zealand in Match 27 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Dharamsala. Travis Head starred with a breathtaking century upon return as alongside David Warner, he shattered many records. NZ managed to do significant damage control in the middle overs as Glenn Phillips claimed three wickets. Here are further details.

Sensational start for Australia

Australia were off to a flier as Head and Warner made a mockery of the NZ attack. Notably, Head warmed the benches in the initial half of the competition due to a fractured left hand. The dasher, however, made a dynamic comeback as the Kiwi bowlers looked utterly clueless against him. Warner and Head added 118 runs in the first 10 overs.

Joint-highest powerplay score in WC

Warner and Head added 118 runs in the first 10 overs. This is now the highest powerplay score in World Cup history and overall, the joint-highest powerplay score in ODIs. New Zealand also added as many runs against Sri Lanka without the loss of any wicket in the 2015 Christchurch ODI. Notably, Head ended up scoring a 67-ball 109 (10 fours, 7 sixes).

A brilliant 81 from Warner

Warner, who was eyeing his third successive hundred, ended up scoring a 65-ball 81 (5 fours, 6 sixes). He has now completed 6,810 in 156 games at 46.01. This was his 32nd ODI fifty as the tally includes 22 tons. The opener now owns 1,405 WC runs at 63.86. Against NZ, he has now raced to 720 runs at 45 (100s: 2, 50s: 3).

Joint-fastest fifty of the competition

Head reached his fifty off just 25 balls, the joint-fastest in the ongoing tournament. He equaled Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis in this regard, who also took as many deliveries to complete his half-century against Pakistan. Overall, Head smoked the second-fastest WC fifty by an Aussie batter. Only Glenn Maxwell is ahead of him, having smoked a 21-ball fifty versus Afghanistan in 2015.

Fourth-fastest ton by an Aussie batter

Head reached his hundred off 59 balls. This is now the fourth-fastest ODI hundred by an Aussie batter. Maxwell occupies the top-two spots on this list, having reached the milestone off 40 and 51 balls against Netherlands (2023) and Sri Lanka (2015), respectively. James Faulkner is the other Aussie ahead of Head on this list, having smoked a 57-ball hundred against India in 2013.

Fifth Aussie batter with debut WC ton

Meanwhile, Head became the fifth Australian batter to smoke a ton on his WC debut. He has joined Trevor Chappell (1983), Geoff Marsh (1987), Andrew Symonds (2003), and Aaron Finch (2015). Head, who smoked his fourth ODI ton, has now raced to 2,173 ODI runs at 42.60 (50s: 15). Against NZ, he has completed 313 ODI runs at 52.16 (50s: 3, 100: 1).

Career-best figures for Phillips

Phillips led NZ's comeback with the ball with career-best figures worth 3/37 in 10 overs. Notably, he dismissed Australia's top-three batters as the scoring drastically came down. The off-spinning all-rounder has now raced to 12 wickets in 26 ODIs at an economy of 5.78. He also boasts 564 runs at 33.18.

Highest WC total against NZ

Though NZ managed to pull things back in the end overs, Australia still managed to hammer the highest WC total against New Zealand. The previous highest score also belonged to the Aussies as they compiled 348/6 against them in the 2007 edition. Overall, the Aussies now have nine totals of 350 or more in World Cups, most for any team.

Three-fer for Boult

Boult, who was expensive early on, took three wickets in the back end of the innings (3/77 in 10 overs). The pacer has now raced to 206 ODI wickets at 23.90. He has surpassed Chris Harris (203) to become NZ's fourth-highest wicket-taker in ODIs. 48 of his wickets have come in 25 WC games at 23.58. Against Australia, he has completed 42 ODI wickets.