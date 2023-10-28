Players with the most centuries in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Players with the most centuries in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:56 pm Oct 28, 202305:56 pm

Abhishek Sharma has slammed two centuries in 2023 SMAT for Punjab (Photo credit: X/@IPLT20)

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has seen the rise of several top talents in the shortest format of the game. Many players who are plying their trade for India at the highest level started their journey from this tournament. In the past, we have seen several players make their name from a breakthrough season. Punjab's Abhishek Sharma has taken the ongoing season by storm.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Abhishek has been at his dominant best this season in the 2023 SMAT. He has played a vital role in Punjab's rise this season as he smashed two big centuries against Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. In seven matches, the opening batter has amassed 396 runs at an average of 56.57. Courtesy of his form, Punjab have won six out of the seven matches.

3/6

Unmukt Chand, Delhi

Former India U-19 captain, Unmukt Chand is one of the four batters with joint-most centuries in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (3). Chand's best season in SMAT was 2012-13 where he finished as the leading run-scorer with 321 runs at an average of 35.66 (SR: 140). He slammed two centuries against Kerala and Gujarat that season. His highest score of 125 came against Gujarat.

4/6

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Maharashtra

Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad also owns three centuries in the SMAT. The opener has slammed an unbeaten 102* against Vidarbha this season guiding Maharashtra to victory. Overall, he owns 1,735 runs across 50 matches in the SMAT at 39.43 with a strike rate of 142.44. Gaikwad hammered two centuries in the 2022 SMAT against Kerala and Services amassing 295 runs from six matches.

5/6

Ishan Kishan, Jharkhand

Jharkhand's wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan has also slammed three centuries in India's premier domestic T20 tournament. Overall, Kishan has compiled 1,299 runs in 48 SMAT matches at 30.20 (SR: 131.07). He smashed a century last season against Odisha while amassing only 138 runs from four matches for Jharkhand. Kishan hammered two consecutive centuries against J&K and Manipur in the 2018-19 SMAT season.

6/6

Abhishek Sharma, Punjab

Punjab's Abhishek is in a purple patch this season, slamming two sensational centuries. If he gets another century this season then he will be the first batter to amass three tons in a single SMAT season. Overall, the southpaw has compiled 1,205 runs in 38 SMAT encounters (3 centuries). Only Riyan Parag and Abhishek have slammed 30-plus sixes in SMAT group stage.