ICC Cricket World Cup: Netherlands post 229/10 versus Bangladesh

1/5

Sports 2 min read

ICC Cricket World Cup: Netherlands post 229/10 versus Bangladesh

By Rajdeep Saha 05:50 pm Oct 28, 202305:50 pm

Netherlands fought hard to post a score of 229/10 versus Bangladesh in match number 28 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Netherlands fought hard to post a score of 229/10 versus Bangladesh in match number 28 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. Wesley Barresi (41) and skipper Scott Edwards (68) showed some character but Bangladesh pegged the Dutch back. Mustafizur Rahman was solid with the ball (2/36). The Netherlands have something to fight for in Kolkata.

2/5

NED manage 47/2 in the powerplay (1-10 overs)

Bangladesh restricted the Netherlands to 47/2 in the first powerplay (overs 1-10). Notably, Edwards's men were reduced to 4/2 before Barresi and Colin Ackermann added 43 runs. Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam were the wicket-takers for the Bangladesh cricket team upfront. While Vikramjit Singh (3) was the first to depart, Max O'Dowd (0) went back without troubling the score.

3/5

Netherlands get reduced to 107/5

Bangladesh were on top of the Dutch, reducing their opponents to 63/4. Mustafizur went on to get the scalp of Barresi whereas skipper Shakib Al Hasan dismissed Ackermann. In the 27th over, Bas de Leede was sent back by Taskin for 17 from 32 balls. Netherlands were reduced to 107/5 with the Bangladeshi side gaining control.

4/5

A 78-run partnership helps the Dutch army

A 78-run stand between Edwards and Sybrand Engelbrecht bailed the Dutch out. Both players resurrected the innings. Edwards was superb, scoring his 15th ODI fifty. He has gone past 1,400 ODI runs. Meanwhile, Sybrand put a price on his wicket and scored 35.

5/5

A handy cameo helps the Dutch

Once Edwards departed in the 45th over and Sybrand went soon after as the Dutch were 185/7 and then 194/8. However, a handy cameo from the blade of Logan van Beek ensured a neat finish on the cards. Logan scored a 16-ball 23* and smashed two fours and a six. Netherlands will feel good to get 229 on the board.