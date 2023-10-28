Mitchell Starc registers an unwanted ODI World Cup record: Details

08:32 pm Oct 28, 2023

tarc has now conceded the most runs by an Australian in a World Cup match (Photo credit: X/@CricketAus)

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc was costly versus New Zealand in match number 27 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Dharamsala. Starc helped Australia win a thriller versus the Kiwis, who needed 19 runs to win in the final over. He helped defend his side's total of 388 as NZ managed 383. However, Starc posted an unwanted record for the Aussies.

Most runs conceded by an Aussie in ODI World Cups

Starc managed 0/89 runs from nine overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Starc has now conceded the most runs by an Australian in a World Cup match. He broke his record of 74 runs for one wicket versus India in 2019. Meanwhile, Starc has conceded the second-most runs versus NZ in a World Cup game after West Indies's Andre Russell (2/96 from 10 overs).

ODI World Cup: Starc goes wicketless for the first time

As per Cricbuzz, Starc saw his streak of picking wickets in a World Cup match come to an end. Before this, he has claimed a wicket or more in each of the last 23 matches. For the first time in ODI World Cup history, Starc went wicketless in a match. He owns 56 scalps from 24 matches at 18.37.

Australia seal a thriller in a high-scoring match

Australia posted their third-highest score in ODI World Cup history and the highest versus New Zealand. Travis Head smashed a century on return and David Warner hammered 81 to hand the Aussies a platform to score big. For the Kiwis, Glenn Phillips and Trent Boult claimed three-fers. In response, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, and James Neesham played valiantly, but the Aussies held on.