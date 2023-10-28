Brentford script history against Chelsea in the Premier League: Stats

Brentford stunned Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea 2-0 (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Brentford stunned Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea 2-0 on matchday 10 of the Premier League 2023-24 season on Saturday. As per Opta, with this win, Brentford have become the first side in Premier League history to win each of their first three games against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the competition. Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo scored for Brentford in a fascinating win.

3rd successive away win for Brentford at Stamford Bridge

Brentford claimed their first away win in the 2021-22 season. Brentford beat Chelsea in April 2022 by a 4-1 margin. In the 2022-23 season, Brentford beat Chelsea 2-0 away in April end. And now, they sealed another 2-0 win in October 2023. Notably, Brentford manager Thomas Frank has now claimed two wins at Stamford Bridge this year, equaling Aston Villa boss Unai Emery (2).

Match stats and points table

Chelsea registered 17 shots with just two being on target. Brentford managed seven shots with five of them on target. Chelsea dominated possession (70%) and had an 89% pass accuracy. Notably, the Blues also earned 10 corners. In terms of the points table, Chelsea are placed 11th with 12 points (W3 D3 L4). Brentford leapfrogged the Blues and have 13 points (W3).

Poor finishing sees Chelsea suffer

The Blues, who missed several chances, went behind in the 58th minute. Pinnock's thumping header from Mbeumo's wicked cross helped the Bees. Neal Maupay led a Brentford counter-attack in the dying moments and set up Mbeumo for the second. Chelsea had earlier gone close in the first half when Noni Madueke struck the woodwork. Chelsea suffered their eighth league home defeat this year.

Unwanted record for the Blues

Chelsea have suffered for the eighth time at home in the Premier League this calendar year (W3 D7). It's now their most home league defeats in a calendar year since 1986 (10).