Premier League 2023-24, Brighton hold Liverpool 2-2: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:33 pm Oct 08, 202308:33 pm

Mohamed Salah's brace wasn't enough as Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Brighton on matchday 8 of the Premier League 2023-24 season (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Mohamed Salah's brace wasn't enough as Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Brighton on matchday 8 of the Premier League 2023-24 season on Sunday. Simon Adingra handed the hosts a crucial lead in the 20th minute before Salah scored two quickfire goals, including a penalty right before half-time. In the second half, Lewis Dunk scored in the 78th minute for the Seagulls.

Here is the match summary

Alexis Mac Allister was caught on the ball by Adingra outside the box and with Alisson off his line, the winger curled in a low shot. A collective work from Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez helped Salah score the equalizer in the 40th minute. Szoboszlai was then fouled inside the box before Salah scored a penalty. Dunk scored late on for Brighton.

Salah clocks these terrific numbers

In 239 Premier League appearances, Salah has raced to 144 goals, including 142 for the Reds. Salah has now equaled former Arsenal and Manchester United star Robin van Persie in terms of goals (144). In 315 matches across competitions for the Reds, the Egyptian has mustered 192 goals. In 10 matches this season, Salah has scored six goals, including five in the Premier League.

Nunez-Salah partnership blossoms

As per Opta, all five of Nunez's assists in the Premier League have been for goals scored by Salah. Notably, this is the most assists of any player in Premier League history exclusively for one team-mate.

Here's the points table summary

After eight matches, Liverpool are third with 17 points (W5 D2 L1). Liverpool have scored 18 goals, besides conceding nine. Brighton are placed sixth with 16 points, registering their maiden draw this season (W5 L2).