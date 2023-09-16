Tottenham script a unique record in their Premier League history

Sports

Tottenham script a unique record in their Premier League history

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 16, 2023 | 10:24 pm 2 min read

Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to beat Sheffield United 2-1 on matchday 5 of the Premier League 2023-24 season (Photo credit: X/@SpursOfficial)

Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to beat Sheffield United 2-1 on matchday 5 of the Premier League 2023-24 season on Saturday. Notably, both of Spurs's goals came late in added time in the second half. Richarlison scored the equalizer in the 98th minute before assisting Dejan Kulusevski for the winner two minutes later. Spurs have now achieved a unique PL record. Here's more.

Massive record for Spurs in the Premier League

After five matches, Spurs remain unbeaten this season (W4 D1). As per Squawka, Spurs have now taken 13 points from the opening five games of a Premier League season for the first time in the competition's history.

More unique records for Spurs

As per Opta, Tottenham's win on Saturday was their 100th Premier League victory after conceding the first goal. They are now just the second team to reach the milestone after Manchester United (103). Richarlison has now scored his 50th Premier League goal. He has become the third Brazilian to notch this record after Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus.

Spurs dominate match stats and keep momentum

Spurs dominated the show with 28 attempts, managing 10 shots on target. The hosts had 71% possession and an 88% pass accuracy. The Blades had five shots on target from 7 attempts. Spurs are second at the moment, having netted 13 goals and conceding five.

How did the match pan out?

Tottenham struck twice in stoppage time to stun Sheffield United. Richarlison came off the bench to head Spurs level eight minutes into the 16 that were added on. He then provided an assist for an unmarked Kulusevski in the box. Oli McBurnie was sent off right at the very end. Earlier, Gustavo Hamer scored for Sheffield United in the 73rd minute.

Share this timeline