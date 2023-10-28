Decoding the best Premier League Manchester derbies since Guardiola's appointment

By Atrayo Bhattacharya

Pep Guardiola has guided City to seven wins over Manchester United in the Premier League (Photo credit: X/@ManCity)

The Manchester derby is one of the fiercest derbies in European football. With Manchester United hosting Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League, fans are braced for fireworks. Pep Guardiola, who joined City in 2016 has helped the Citizens win several accolades. He is the only manager, who owns a 50% win record (minimum 10 games) against Manchester United in the Premier League.

Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City, September 2016

Guardiola guided City to a thrilling 2-1 win over their arch-rivals Manchester United. The fixture was even more spicier as it was Guardiola's first Premier League clash against Jose Mourinho. City took the lead through Kevin De Bruyne's cool finish while Kelechi Iheanacho's composed tap-in doubled the scoreline in City's favor. Later, Claudio Bravo's misjudgment allowed Zlatan Ibrahimovic to pull one back.

Manchester City 2-3 Manchester United, April 2018

Manchester United staged a fantastic comeback win over City at the Etihad Stadium in April 2018. It was all City in the first half with Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan scoring two crucial first-half goals. United retaliated in the second half with two quick-fire goals from Paul Pogba to level the terms. Later, Chris Smalling's sensational volley saw United complete a stunning comeback.

Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United, November 2018

Manchester City outclassed Mourinho's United 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium in November 2018. The Citizens played an excellent brand of football as David Silva handed them the early goal while Sergio Aguero and Gundogan piled up more misery with their second-half strikers. Anthony Martial's spot-kick was only a mere consolation for the visitors. The win allowed City to leapfrog Liverpool at the top.

Manchester City 1-2 Manchester United, December 2019

Manchester City dealt a massive blow to their title hopes as they lost 2-1 to their arch-rivals. Marcus Rashford's 23rd-minute spot-kick handed United the lead while Martial doubled the lead within the next six minutes. Later, Nicolas Otamendi's 85th-minute goal was only a mere consolation. It is often looked back as United's one of the most impressive displays under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United, October 2022

It was a high-scoring affair between the two rivals as City thumped United 6-3 last year in October. Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored respective hat-tricks to help City win the clash. It was Foden's first hat-trick in the Premier League while Haaland had smashed three hat-tricks in three PL home games. Antony scored a stunner while Martial amassed a late brace for United.

Guardiola's Premier League record against Manchester United

As per Opta, Guardiola is the only manager with a 50% win record against United in PL matches. He has won seven out of 14 games against them. Only Arsene Wenger has won more PL matches against United (12). He owns a 27.3% win rate.

